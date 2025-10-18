Naidu Announces One DL, EL Arrears; Promises PRC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced the sanction of one instalment of dearness allowance (DA) and payment of earned leave (EL) arrears as Diwali bonanza.

“The state government stands firmly with employees. Their concerns are being addressed with priority,” he emphasised after a meeting with various employees’ associations in the presence of ministers and top officials.

Naidu assured that the government will grant the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) benefits to employees once the state’s financial situation improves. “I have requested employee unions to give us some time, as this requires fiscal flexibility,” he said.

The CM disclosed that the state government will implement one DA from November 1, involving an expenditure of ₹160 crore. Further, one instalment of earned leave dues, amounting to ₹210 crore, will be cleared in two phases.

The Chief Minister maintained that the issue of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) is under judicial scrutiny. The government will study the recent Supreme Court verdict carefully before taking further steps.

“The government has already cleared pending dues of ₹15,921 crore, while another ₹23,556 crore worth of previous commitments have been uploaded into the system. About ₹9,371 crore pertaining to old schemes have been upgraded after submission of utilisation certificates,” Chandrababu maintained.

Further, Naidu announced a series of administrative and welfare reforms under which child care leave will now be extended to 180 days, with the flexibility to avail it until retirement.

He said promotions for RTC employees will be cleared after the Diwali festival. Plans will be formulated to revise certain job nomenclatures across departments.

Naidu explained that improving the living standards of all citizens is his government’s primary goal. “Employees are key partners in this mission. The state can progress only when employees work happily and with unity,” he observed.

Referring to infrastructure, the Chief Minister pointed out that poor condition of roads in other states has drawn national attention, while Andhra Pradesh had succeeded in repairing its pothole-ridden roads. He praised the exceptional service of RTC and several other department employees, noting their contribution to the state’s progress. He said the state has attracted substantial investments purely due to effective governance.

Highlighting the ruling coalition’s performance in the recent elections, Chandrababu Naidu said their goal is to ensure that Andhra Pradesh never falls behind again. “The state will soon emerge as number one in development in entire India,” Naidu declared, extending festive greetings and reaffirming the coalition government’s vision of a “Healthy, Wealthy and Happy Society.”