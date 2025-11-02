Naidu Announces Official Celebrations for Satya Sai Baba’s Centenary

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state government will officially conduct the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba from November 13 to 23, with necessary arrangements under way.

Addressing a public meeting at Peddannavari Palli in Talupula mandal after interacting with villagers, Naidu recalled that Satya Sai Baba had initiated the Anantapur drinking water project to provide relief to drought-hit areas.

“Swamy once told me to ensure the project’s maintenance when I was Chief Minister. We completed it within two years, supplying drinking water to all villages in Anantapur district and extending it to Mahabubnagar in Telangana and other regions,” Naidu said, praising Baba’s humanitarian vision.

He said a cabinet sub-committee, comprising Minister Satya Kumar and other ministers from various parties, has been formed to oversee the centenary celebrations. The government has already sanctioned ₹10 crore towards development works in Puttaparthi.

Naidu criticised the previous government for failing to release maintenance funds, which, he said, disrupted water supply services.

Reaffirming his government’s stance on law and order, the Chief Minister cited the death sentence awarded to five accused in the Chittoor Mayor couple’s murder case, asserting that “no criminal will escape justice” and that offenders, especially those harassing women, will face strict punishment.

He also said the BJP-led government at the Centre had been working with a development-oriented agenda for 25 years, and that his government aims to revive progress in Andhra Pradesh after what he described as five years of decline under the YSRC rule.

Naidu urged people to think positively and support long-term development initiatives for the state’s growth.