Naidu announces cancellation of tenders to Mumtaz Hotel Project in Tirumala

Tirumala: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the cancellation of all tenders related to the controversial Mumtaz Hotel project adjacent to Tirumala Hills on Friday.

The decision to cancel the tenders came following rising resistance to the construction of the luxury resort near the sacred hills, citing worries about their holiness.

Naidu said that the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given permission to Mumtaz Hotel adjacent to the Tirumala Hills.

"The permission for the hotel on 35.32 acres is being revoked. Anywhere near the Tirumala Hills, commercialization should be prohibited. However, they stepped ahead with just a vegetarian food menu. Private individuals are not permitted in this region," the chief minister stated.

The plan is to build a 100-room, 5-star hotel on a 20-acre plot by 2026 and add 25 rooms later under the brand 'Trident' at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. The hotel was planned to be operational by March 2027.