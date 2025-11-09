Naidu Announces Rs.2.5 Lakh Health Cover Plan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the state would soon launch a universal health insurance policy offering coverage of ₹2.5 lakh per individual and medical services worth up to ₹25 lakh per family.

“With Tata Group’s support, digital nerve centres called Sanjeevani will be set up across the state. We are digitising health records of all five crore citizens and working on preventive and curative healthcare approaches,” he said.

The CM was inaugurating the new super speciality eye care centre at Sankara Eye Hospital in Pedakakani, Guntur district, on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Naidu said, "Illness is the real poverty," and hence the state government is giving top priority to the health of citizens.

Naidu lauded the services of the Sankara Eye Foundation, calling these as unmatched. “For over five decades, Sankara Eye Hospital has been bringing light into the lives of millions by offering free eye check-ups and surgeries for the poor,” he said.

It was a privilege, he said, to participate in the foundation stone ceremony for the new block being built under the guidance of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Pontiff, Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji. “The state government would extend full cooperation to such organisations rendering selfless service to society.”

The Chief Minister assured continued government support to noble institutions serving the poor, like the Sankara Eye Foundation. “We welcome their contribution to public health and are ready to collaborate with them,” he said.

Naidu also praised the spiritual and social service efforts of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, led by Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji. “With Dharma, knowledge and service as its guiding principles, the Peetham has stood by the poor and distressed. Under the pontiff’s guidance, Sankara Eye Foundation will continue to shine in its mission of service,” he said.

Dr RV Ramani, founder and managing trustee, Sankara Eye Foundation, said, “India is home to more than 20 per cent of the world’s blind population. According to WHO, nearly 80 per cent of visual impairments are preventable or treatable with timely intervention.

Sankara Eye Hospital was founded to provide quality eye care to all. Our goal is to reach five lakh free surgeries annually across India by 2030. Like all our hospitals across the country, this new facility would also operate on a sustainable model, offering subsidised services to those in need through the support of paying patients.”

Jagadguru Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi remarked, “Service to humanity is the highest form of worship. Through initiatives like this hospital, we see the spirit of dharma manifest in compassionate action. The Sankara Eye Hospital has been a shining example of how science and spirituality can work together for the welfare of society. May this new institution continue to serve selflessly and bring light into countless lives.”

Murali Krishnamurthy, founder and executive chairman of Sankara Eye Foundation, USA, said, “Sankara has set up a large eye hospital in Pedakakani, Guntur, at a time when eye care costs are high. The hospital’s approach will enable more people in Guntur and surrounding districts and villages from AP and other neighbouring states to avail high-quality care.”

Earlier, Naidu inspected various departments of the hospital and interacted with officials who explained details of surgeries and eye bank operations.

The organisers felicitated the CM with a shawl and a Thanjavur painting. Union minister for state Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, local MLAs and representatives of the Shankara Eye Foundation were present.