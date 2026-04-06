Naidu Announces 100-Day Plan to Conserve Rainwater

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for transforming water conservation into a mass movement, with active participation from citizens, farmers, and local institutions.

During a teleconference held on Sunday with irrigation associations, ministers, public representatives, and senior officials, the Chief Minister unveiled a comprehensive 100-day action plan focused on water conservation and management, which he will formally launch in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district on Monday.

Naidu said the aim is to ensure groundwater availability at a depth of six metres before summer and improve it by three metres by the end of monsoon.

The 100-day action plan will be implemented in coordination with multiple departments, including irrigation, agriculture, panchayat raj, forest, and animal husbandry. Irrigation associations will play a pivotal role in executing the action plan, with nearly 60,000 members expected to drive the initiative at grassroots level.

The Chief Minister underscored that achieving water security is fundamental for development across all sectors. He said water budgeting and water auditing are key tools for effective irrigation management.

The action plan has been divided into four stages – Identification of works from April 6 to April 15; Administrative approvals between April 16 and April 20; Execution of works from April 21 to July 9; and submission of reports from July 10 to July 14.

Naidu said every drop of water must be saved and utilised efficiently. “Water security is not merely a government responsibility, but a collective duty. The programme aims to ensure water for every acre and provide assurance to every farmer,” he underlined.

A state-level steering committee led by AP chief secretary will oversee policy matters, while implementation at the district and village levels will be monitored by collectors and local bodies, including sarpanches. Irrigation associations will act as the driving force behind the initiative.

The CM disclosed that groundwater has depleted in 5,697 villages across the state. He said the state government’s target is to fill all tanks and improve groundwater levels by at least 1.5 metres. He called for repair and restoration of canals, tanks, and check dams, along with desilting and clearing feeder channels to enhance storage capacity and prevent flooding.

As part of the action plan, scientific mapping of water bodies will be taken up using satellite imagery and hydrological analysis. Drawing inspiration from the “Project Jaladhara” implemented in Annamayya district, the government plans to interlink streams and water sources to optimise water usage. Special focus will be on areas with critically low groundwater levels, with tailored interventions to improve recharge.

Naidu criticised the previous administration for neglecting water conservation efforts. He asked officials, public representatives, and irrigation bodies to work in unison to ensure the programme’s success. He called upon people and farmers to actively participate in safeguarding water resources.