Naidu and Bhuvaneswari visit Shirdi Saibaba temple ahead of counting on June 4

Vijayawada: Ahead of counting of votes on June 4, former Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the popular Sri Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra and offered special prayers.



His wife Nara Bhuvaneswari was also present during special prayers. Naidu and Bhuvaneswari visited the famous Shree Mahalaxmi – Ambabai temple in Kolhapur. Two days ago, Naidu visited Varanasi to attend the nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As there is much time for counting of votes scheduled on June 4, Naidu started visiting popular temples.

He led the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of NDA alliance and extensively visited the State to highlight the NDA’s agenda to be implemented if voted to power. During the election campaign, he mainly targeted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s failure to draw the attention of people.