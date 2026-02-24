Naidu Alleges Long-Standing Conspiracy Against Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that attempts to undermine Hindu institutions and the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) began as early as 2005 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing the issue, Naidu claimed that during the previous Congress regime, certain administrative decisions hurt the sentiments of devotees. He alleged that an order issued at the time sought to restrict the traditional reference to the “Seven Hills” of Tirumala to “two hills,” triggering widespread protests from Hindu organisations across the country. He said that after sustained protests and public opposition, the decision was eventually withdrawn.

Naidu stated that following demands by Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji, a fact-finding committee was constituted under retired Justice Siddappa. According to him, the committee reported instances of alleged non-Hindu religious propagation in Tirumala and its educational institutions, presence of non-Hindus in certain shops and employment positions, and even allegations of liquor and meat sales in the vicinity.

He further alleged that the committee recommended the removal of a Christian individual who was serving as Chairman of the Specified Authority at the time. He also claimed that a Christian was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavati University under the TTD during the YSR regime.

The Chief Minister reiterated his earlier allegations regarding the adulteration of ghee supplied to TTD, stating that the SIT investigation had uncovered the use of chemicals and irregularities in the tendering process. He described it as a serious affront to devotees, as ghee used for preparing Srivari prasadam must meet the highest standards of purity.

Naidu also alleged that between 2019 and 2024, several temples were attacked and idols vandalised across the State, and that proper investigations were not conducted in many cases. He said his government would not tolerate any form of corruption, adulteration, forced religious conversions, or attacks on temples.

He asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing, adding that his government is committed to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala and safeguarding Hindu religious institutions.