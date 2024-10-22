 Top
21 Oct 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Naidu alarmed by sand transport to Bengaluru, Hyderabad
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to keep a close tab on the transportation of sand to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

During a review meeting on the free sand policy at the Secretariat here on Monday, the CM said it came to his notice that the transportation of sand was more towards these cities in the neighbouring states and called for setting up check posts to curb this. He asked the officials to act sternly against those who flout the free-sand policy.

He wanted the officials to come up with a new system where commoners could complain with regard to illegal mining of the sand in their respective areas.

With regard to sourcing sand in local water bodies and its transportation on tractors, Naidu said that those who transport sand should register in the concerned village/ward secretariats.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
