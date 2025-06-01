Naidu Advises People to Protect NDA for Welfare, Clean Government

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has advised people of AP to assume responsibility for protecting the Telugu Desam-led alliance government in Andhra Pradesh if they want welfare schemes and graft-free good governance to continue in the state.

Addressing people at the “Praja Vedika” in Cheyyeru village of Katrenikona mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday, the CM said, “Our government is committed to the welfare of poor. We are giving social security pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries on the first day of every month. As June 1st is on Sunday, we are disbursing pension one day in advance on May 31 itself.”

Naidu further said: “I am very happy today because I am helping the poor. I challenge any government that is giving such a huge amount as a pension promptly on the first day of every month in the country. Late chief minister NTR launched a pension of Rs 30. It has gone up to Rs 4,000 as of now. It may go up further in the days to come.” He pointed out that Maharashtra is giving only Rs 1,000 while Telangana Rs 2,500.

“We have even started giving pensions to widows to the tune of Rs 4,000 per month,” he underlined.

The TD supremo emphasised that his government is providing corruption-free governance. Pension is being delivered to genuine beneficiaries without the role of intermediaries. He said they are going to enhance the number of services being provided through WhatsApp governance to 500 by June 12 from the present 403.

He said, “Just address me as Hi Babu or CBN on WhatsApp governance. I will respond to you. Have you people ever thought of getting your work done in such a manner,” he asked.

The Chief Minister disclosed that all central and state government schemes will be integrated, as will be lands, business and jobs. This will enable his government to provide financial security through pensions and help create wealth by attracting investments through public-private-people-partnership.

Naidu turned critical of those conspiring to create communal tensions and social unrest, referring to the accidental death of a pastor in Rajamahendravaram recently. He warned those playing politics or mud-slinging, as such acts will not be tolerated.

He said, “I have set up electronic surveillance by setting up CCTV cameras and using drones. Nobody can escape from me. If anyone makes unnecessary comments on sensitive issues, they are liable for punishment. I am asking people not to trust anyone blindly and not get carried away by emotions and sentiments. Rely on facts,” he advised. He went on to quote how TDP controlled communal violence in Hyderabad, factionalism in Rayalaseema and so on.

The CM slammed the previous YSRC regime for taking a loan of ₹2,000 crore to introduce Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) for supplying essential commodities to people.

Naidu alleged that this resulted in diversion of rice worth several thousands of crores of rupees meant for public distribution to Kakinada Port. He said to check this, they have withdrawn MDUs. He said people could go to fair price shops and get the essential commodities. However, those disabled and aged, will be supplied the essential commodities at their doorstep.

The Chief Minister said those not interested in taking PDS rice will be given money or other essential commodities for the amount due to them.

The TD supremo said their government has started implementing all poll promises, including the Super Six one by one.

“Myself, Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to make AP number one state in the country,” he added.