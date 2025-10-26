Nagula Chavithi Celebrated With Fervour at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada:The Nagula Chavithi celebrations were held with great religious fervour at the Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga Temple) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The temple premises near the sacred anthill (Nagaputta) witnessed a heavy influx of devotees since early morning, marking the auspicious occasion that follows Diwali in the Karthika month.

Hundreds of devotees performed special rituals, offering milk at the anthill and applying turmeric and vermilion as part of traditional worship. Devotees believe that performing these rituals helps ward off serpent-related doshas (afflictions) and brings prosperity and happiness.

Durga temple trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) couple and Durga Temple executive officer VK Seena Naik couple, performed special pujas at the Nagaputta on behalf of the Devasthanam under the supervision of the temple’s Sthanacharyulu (chief priest). Radhakrishna said that, considering the large turnout, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations, during which the temple provided adequate facilities for devotees to offer prayers peacefully.