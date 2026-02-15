Nageswara Temple in Perumallapadu to be Rebuilt: Minister Anam

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has announced plans to reconstruct the ancient Sri Nageswara Swamy temple at Perumallapadu in a grand manner.

During his visit to Atmakur constituency on Maha Shivaratri day, the minister said detailed plans have been prepared to take up the temple construction at an estimated cost of `1.50 crore. Tenders will be invited shortly and works could commence next month.

The minister laid the stone for construction of a compound wall at the MPP school in Perumallapadu.

Addressing villagers, Anam said that with the consent of the local community, steps were being taken to construct a new temple near the Penna river.

Officials would identify five acres of government land for the project.

Recalling the temple’s history, the minister said local youth had identified the ancient structure in 2021–22, which had got buried under sand dunes. Acting on an election promise, officials cleared the sand and unearthed idols of Lord Ganapathi, a Shiva Lingam, and Naga idols from the site.

Considering its antiquity, discussions were held with the endowments and archaeology department to ensure that the reconstruction follows the Agama Shastra principles.

He said additional funds would be sanctioned if required and reiterated that preserving temples handed down by ancestors was a key objective of the government.

The temple would be rebuilt in accordance with devotees’ sentiments and in a manner befitting its historical significance, he said.

Highlighting development works in Perumallapadu, the minister said cement roads were laid in phases at a cost of `20 lakh and ` 15 lakh, a village health clinic was constructed at ` 22 lakh, and work on the school compound wall was taken up at ` 10 lakh. A new road via Mamuduru–Gollapalli was sanctioned at a cost of `4 crore, and a substation worth `3 crore has also been approved, with tenders to be called soon.

The minister said the government is committed to the comprehensive development of Perumallapadu village. Local leaders and villagers participated in the programme.