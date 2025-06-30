Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve Closed till Sept 30

Kurnool: The Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) will be closed for tourists during the critical tiger breeding season from July 1 to September 30. Notable closures are Ishtakameswari Devi temple in Markapuram forest division, Rudrakoduru and Gundla Brahmeswaram shrines in Velugodu, the Nallamala Jungle Camp Bairluty and Tummalabailu eco-tourism.

The revered Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple in Srisailam will remain open in this period.

The forest department clarified that the ban covers all tourist movement, including safaris and trekking across the Nallamala forest.

The NSTR is spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, spanning nearly 6,000 sq.km. It has a core forest area of about 2,550 sq.km. It is one of India’s largest tiger habitats. According to the 2024 wildlife census, it is home to at least 76 tigers. Officials said that tigers have a gestation period of approximately 16 weeks, making it essential to limit human intrusion during this time of breeding.

Officials explained that any disturbance during the breeding season could disrupt reproductive cycles.

While the decision may disappoint visitors, authorities have requested the public to cooperate in conservation efforts.

This closure is part of an annual protocol. Officials advised visitors to plan trips after September 30.