Nagarjunasagar RMC cross bund breach plugged

VIJAYAWADA: The 100-feet breach to the Right Main Canal bund of Nagarjunasagar, which occurred at the 55.315km on the outskirts of Karempudi village in Palnadu district on Thursday night, was plugged by Friday morning.

Sources said, “As a cross bund was laid along the RMC across Naguleru rivulet to arrest water flow from the RMC into the rivulet, some villagers late at night dug up the cross bund to facilitate water from the RMC to enter the rivulet.”

Nearly 10,000 cusecs of water was flowing through the RMC to cater to the needs of farmers in 12 lakh acres in Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam and Bapatla districts to raise crops like paddy.

“The gushing waters from the dug-up portion of the cross bund expanded in volume, causing soil erosion. Within a few minutes, there was a major breach with water from the RMC flowing into the rivulet and inundating the low-lying areas in the vicinity.”

Water resources authorities took the help of the local villagers and attempted to plug the breach by using heavy machinery. They mobilised some 20,000 sand bags and set things right.

Allegations are that some villagers intentionally dug up the cross bund to facilitate the flow of Krishna River water into the rivulet for taking bath in such water. A festival called ‘Palnati Veerla Utsavalu’ was on in the village since Thursday. But, with the heavy flow of water, the villagers panicked.

Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu oversaw effort to plug the breach in the RMC crossbund and promised villagers to expedite the restoration works. He sought a report from the authorities on the cause of the breach.

Nagarjunasagar RMC superintending engineer Krishna Mohan said, “Our officials mobilised machinery and plugged the breach by 10.30am on Friday. There is still some leakage and we would stop it soon. Our priority is to ensure water supply to the farmers to raise crops in the command area of the RMC.”