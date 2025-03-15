Nagababu's Comments Irk TDP Supporters
Nagababu stated that anyone who believes the victory was due to their efforts should consider it their "karma."
Vijayawada: Jana Sena General Secretary and MLC K. Nagababu's recent remarks have sparked discontent among TDP supporters.
During a Jana Sena formation day meeting, Nagababu attributed the victory of party chief Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency to Pawan Kalyan's charisma, the voters of Pithapuram, and the party's supporters. He further stated that anyone who believes the victory was due to their efforts should consider it their "karma."
The comments quickly drew criticism, with social media flooded with reactions. Many users shared the video of Nagababu's statement and compared it to an earlier video in which Pawan Kalyan had credited his victory to TDP leader and former Pithapuram MLA, Varma. The contrasting statements have intensified the debate among political circles and the party supporters.
Pithapuram TDP in-charge and former legislator S.V.S.N. Varma had to step aside to allow Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan to contest from the constituency as part of the alliance's seat-sharing agreement. At the time of the elections, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had also promised an MLC seat to Varma. However, the recent nominations for MLC posts under the MLA quota did not include Varma's name. This development has further irked TDP supporters, adding to their dissatisfaction over the situation
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
