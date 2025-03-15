Nagababu's Comments Irk TDP Supporters

Vijayawada: Jana Sena General Secretary and MLC K. Nagababu's recent remarks have sparked discontent among TDP supporters.

During a Jana Sena formation day meeting, Nagababu attributed the victory of party chief Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency to Pawan Kalyan's charisma, the voters of Pithapuram, and the party's supporters. He further stated that anyone who believes the victory was due to their efforts should consider it their "karma."

The comments quickly drew criticism, with social media flooded with reactions. Many users shared the video of Nagababu's statement and compared it to an earlier video in which Pawan Kalyan had credited his victory to TDP leader and former Pithapuram MLA, Varma. The contrasting statements have intensified the debate among political circles and the party supporters.



