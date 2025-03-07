Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC

Vijayawada: Jana Sena general secretary Konidela Nagababu submitted his nomination papers for the MLA quota MLC to the returning officer R. Vanita Rani at the state Assembly in Velagapudi on Friday.

His candidacy was supported by ministers Nara Lokesh and Nadendla Manohar, BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Telugu Desam AP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Nagababu submitted his nomination papers along with Form 'B', an affidavit, a security deposit, and other relevant documents to the returning officer. After reviewing the nomination papers, Vanita Rani administered an oath to him in accordance with Article 173(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The assistance of returning officers and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly assistant secretaries R. Srinivasa Rao and M. Eeshwar Rao was instrumental in examining the nomination and related documents.