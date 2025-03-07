Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC

Vijayawada: Jana Sena senior leader Konidela Nagababu filed his nomination as the MLA quota MLC candidate. His candidacy was supported by Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Nagababu submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer Vanitarani. Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, and Bolisetty Srinivas participated in the event.



