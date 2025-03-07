 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 March 2025 5:58 PM IST

Jana Sena senior leader Konidela Nagababu filed his nomination as the MLA quota MLC candidate.

Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC
x
Jana Sena senior leader Konidela Nagababu filed his nomination as the MLA quota MLC candidate.

Vijayawada: Jana Sena senior leader Konidela Nagababu filed his nomination as the MLA quota MLC candidate. His candidacy was supported by Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Nagababu submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer Vanitarani. Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, and Bolisetty Srinivas participated in the event.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K Nagababu Andhra Pradesh. 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X