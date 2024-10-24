Nadendla opens paddy purchase centre at Chebrole

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar has condemned the previous YSRC government for its failure to clear paddy procurement dues amounting to Rs 1,674 crore owed to farmers.

The minister inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at the Rythu Seva Kendram in Chebrole, Unguturu mandal, Eluru district, on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he noted that although the previous government had caused the state to experience a financial crisis, their coalition government, with support from Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, had consulted with bankers and cleared the arrears to farmers within a month of taking office.



Addressing the challenges faced by farmers regarding paddy procurement from rice millers, the Civil Supplies Minister stated that farmers were given the option to choose the rice mill to which they wished to transport their paddy. He added that arrangements had been made to remit payment within 48 hours of handing over the paddy to the mill. He also mentioned that the government was providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy to assist them in drying the paddy.



