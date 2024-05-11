Nadda, V.K. Singh visiting AP today

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit Andhra Pradesh on Saturday to participate in a roadshow in Tirupati at 9:00 a.m. He will thereafter proceed to Adoni, where he will address a public meeting at 2:45 p.m.

Significantly, union home minister Amit Shah’s proposed roadshow in Bhimavaram at 3:00 pm on Saturday has been cancelled, as he is preoccupied with campaigning elsewhere.

It is likely that union minister of state V.K. Singh will hold the roadshow in Bhimavaram at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in place of Amit Shah.

The roadshow is in support of BJP Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat nominee Srinivasa Varma and NDA nominees who are contesting from the seven assembly segments falling within the purview of Narasapuram.