NAC-AP Conferred Gold Award at ISDA Infracon National Awards 2025

Vijayawada: The National Academy of Construction, Andhra Pradesh (NAC-AP), has been conferred the prestigious Gold Award for Best Skill Development Initiative in the Construction Sector at the ISDA Infracon National Awards (IINA) 2025, organised by the Infrastructure Skill Development Academy (ISDA).

The award ceremony took place on Saturday at Le Meridien, Janpath, New Delhi, where K. Dinesh Kumar, Additional Director General of NAC-AP, received the honour from Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kumar said the recognition highlights NAC-AP’s exemplary contribution to infrastructure-focused skill development and its delivery of high-impact vocational training aligned with the evolving needs of the construction sector.

He noted that the accolade adds to NAC-AP’s growing list of national honours. The institution had earlier been awarded the Partners in Progress Trophy by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) for its pivotal role in modernising construction practices and enhancing industry collaboration.

He further mentioned that NAC-AP was also recognised by the Water Management and Plumbing Skill Council, New Delhi, for its efforts in improving workforce competencies in the water and plumbing sectors.

“These accolades reaffirm NAC-AP’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and human capital development, cementing its position as a national leader in skill development within the infrastructure and construction ecosystem,” he added.