NABL holds awareness programme at AU

Visakhapatnam: The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) conducted a ‘Gunvatta Yatra’ awareness programme at Andhra University on Saturday, highlighting the importance of laboratory accreditation in maintaining international standards.

The event, organised in collaboration with the university’s department of civil engineering, aimed to educate stakeholders about the benefits of NABL accreditation and its role in ensuring the technical competence of laboratories.

Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof. G. Sashi Bhushana Rao addressed the gathering, emphasising how accreditation and NABL accreditation play a crucial role in validating laboratory technical competence.

Prof. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy, director of the centre for industrial and scientific consultancy and acting head of the civil engineering department, noted that while accreditation remains voluntary, it is essential for laboratories across government, private, and academic sectors to obtain NABL accreditation to demonstrate their adherence to international standards.

NABL director Srikanth R. detailed the organisation’s efforts to support laboratories through its regional office in Bengaluru. He provided comprehensive information about the quality council of India (QCI) and its various boards and divisions, along with the accreditation process and its advantages.



Assistant director Sreeram Pinnamaraju further elaborated on the application procedure for NABL accreditation and discussed various recognition schemes available through the organisation.



