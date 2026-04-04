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NAAT, TTI Systems to Enhance Transfusion Safety at AIIMS

Andhra Pradesh
4 April 2026 11:14 PM IST

Inaugurating the facility, executive director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said the systems will help ensure higher standards of transfusion safety, reduce risks and improve patient outcomes.

NAAT, TTI Systems to Enhance Transfusion Safety at AIIMS
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:All India Institute of Medical Sciences .(File Photo)

Vijayawada:All India Institute of Medical Sciences has installed a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) system and an advanced Transfusion Transmissible Infections (TTI) screening system to improve blood transfusion safety and patient care.

Inaugurating the facility, executive director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said the systems will help ensure higher standards of transfusion safety, reduce risks and improve patient outcomes.

The NAAT system, installed at a cost of ₹1.73 crore, can detect viral RNA and DNA with high sensitivity, enabling early identification of infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Officials said this is the first installation of its kind among AIIMS institutions in South India and the first implementation of individual donor NAAT testing in Andhra Pradesh across both government and private sectors.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
aiims Transfusion Transmissible Infections 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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