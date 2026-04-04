NAAT, TTI Systems to Enhance Transfusion Safety at AIIMS

Vijayawada:All India Institute of Medical Sciences has installed a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) system and an advanced Transfusion Transmissible Infections (TTI) screening system to improve blood transfusion safety and patient care.

Inaugurating the facility, executive director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said the systems will help ensure higher standards of transfusion safety, reduce risks and improve patient outcomes.

The NAAT system, installed at a cost of ₹1.73 crore, can detect viral RNA and DNA with high sensitivity, enabling early identification of infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Officials said this is the first installation of its kind among AIIMS institutions in South India and the first implementation of individual donor NAAT testing in Andhra Pradesh across both government and private sectors.