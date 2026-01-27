 Top
Mystery Surrounds ₹30 Lakh Seized at Srisailam Toll Gate

Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 7:50 PM IST

The cash has been seized, and an investigation is under way to ascertain its source and intended destination

Representational Image (Source: DC)

KURNOOL: The source of Rs 30 lakh in cash seized by police at the Srisailam toll gate on Sunday remains unclear. The amount was recovered from a person travelling in a car during a routine vehicle check.

Police said the individual failed to produce any receipts or valid documents to explain possession of the cash. He reportedly claimed to be a businessman and told officials that he was transporting the money as banks had remained closed for three consecutive days due to holidays. However, police said the explanation was not supported by any evidence.

The cash has been seized, and an investigation is under way to ascertain its source and intended destination.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kurnool cash seized Telangana police Srisailam vehicle checking 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

