Mystery Surrounds ₹30 Lakh Seized at Srisailam Toll Gate

KURNOOL: The source of Rs 30 lakh in cash seized by police at the Srisailam toll gate on Sunday remains unclear. The amount was recovered from a person travelling in a car during a routine vehicle check.

Police said the individual failed to produce any receipts or valid documents to explain possession of the cash. He reportedly claimed to be a businessman and told officials that he was transporting the money as banks had remained closed for three consecutive days due to holidays. However, police said the explanation was not supported by any evidence.

The cash has been seized, and an investigation is under way to ascertain its source and intended destination.