Mystery Shrouds TTD AVSO's Death in Tadipatri

Hyderabad: An Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Y Satish Kumar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the railway tracks at Komali village in Tadipatri on Friday.

Kumar was one of the crucial officers in the Parakamani theft case at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh, which is investigating the case, continued questioning former police officers and TTD officials in the case.

Kumar, who was an SI in Chittoor, was posted as an AVSO in TTD.