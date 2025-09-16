Mystery Shrouds Death of 4 Missing Persons at Pakala Forest in Tirupati

Hyderabad: Mystery continued to shroud the death of four persons including two children in Pakala forest in Tirupati.

The incident came to light when a group of sheep rearers complained of foul smell and alerted the Forest department officials. The officials rushed to the spot and found the bodies. After collecting information, the police in coordination with the revenue department officials completed the process related to autopsy at the spot with the help of a medical team.

While investigating the case and inquiring complaints related to missing persons, the police came to know about a missing complaint filed in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu linking to Pakala incident. The police officials said the autopsy report could only unravel the mystery behind the case.