Muthukur Dalit Farmers Receive Revised Compensation

Nellore: In a major relief, 14 Dalit farmers from Eepuru-Mittapalem in Muthukur mandal were each given compensation cheques of ₹26.95 lakh on the occasion of Ugadi. The farmers had lost about 33 acres of assigned land, which was sold through APIIC to a private firm in 2022 at ₹9 lakh per acre, totaling ₹2.97 crore. Each farmer owned roughly 77 cents.

Following their representations, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy took up the issue, pressing for compensation in line with market rates. Officials subsequently revised the value to ₹42 lakh per acre, including service charges and compensation for trees and structures.

After deductions, the final amount was fixed at ₹35 lakh per acre, translating to ₹26.95 lakh per farmer. The MLA also directed officials to ensure that an additional ₹2 lakh paid by the company towards trees and structures is fully disbursed to the beneficiaries.

The cheques were distributed at a programme in Vedayapalem, attended by Inland Waterways Authority Chairman Dr Z. Siva Prasad and local leaders. Somireddy said the revision reflects the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests.