Mustabu Hygiene Drive For Students, Teachers In Manyam

Visakhapatnam: A new initiative titled ‘Mustabu’ has been launched in Parvathipuram Manyam district to promote personal hygiene and cleanliness among students and teachers.

Tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated the scheme on October 24, while district collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy reviewed its implementation with school and anganwadi heads via video conference on Friday.

Reddy said the programme aims to ensure students maintain personal hygiene and clean surroundings daily. Under Mustabu, two student leaders per class will inspect their peers’ cleanliness each morning, checking hair, nails, clothes, and hands before allowing them into classrooms.

Facilities such as soap, water, and mirrors will be provided for students who fail the inspection to freshen up. Similar checks will be conducted before midday meals. The collector also made yoga and evening games mandatory for physical fitness and said both government and private schools must follow the initiative daily.