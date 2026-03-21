Muslims Celebrate Id-ul-Fitr With Spiritual Fervour

Vijayawada: Muslim fraternity marked the Eid-ul-Fitr with spiritual fervour, offering special prayers at eidgahs and mosques in various parts in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In Vijayawada, the community organised Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. Addressing the large gathering on the occasion, renowned Islamic scholar Janab Abdul Mustan Nadvi delivered a religious sermon pointing out that the Holy Quran had been revealed for all mankind during the holy month of Ramzan.

He underlined that Ramadan teaches Muslims taqwa (fear of Allah), patience and charity. It emphasises on promoting love, brotherhood and unity among people. “Islam gives importance to serving humanity beyond caste and religion,” he maintained.

Muslim Eidgah Committee general secretary Sheikh Munir Ahmed pointed out that identifying and helping the needy, regardless of caste or religion, would strengthen communal harmony and unity.

He appealed to people to participate in each other’s festivals to reduce social and political tensions. He emphasised that imbibing humanity can help people get over caste and religious differences.

Eidgah committee president Dr. Kalesha Vali thanked the state government, Municipal Administration department, police and all those who extended support in organising the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.