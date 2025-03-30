Muslim women offer prayers at Devuni Gadapa Temple

Anantapur: Devuni Gadapa, the historic temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Kadapa town, witnessed huge crowds of Muslim women in long queues to offer poojas for the Lord on the occasion of the Ugadi Festival on Sunday. The first temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy is treated as Devuni Gadapa, entry to Tirumala and centuries old tradition of Muslims to be part of every Ugadi offering traditional offerings to the Lord.

Muslim women, who wore burkas, appeared in long queues to be part of the Ugadi celebrations. As part of the tradition, Muslim devotees feel Lord Venkateswara Swamy also married Goddess Nancharamma , who was a Muslim. As an indication of offering poojas to their son-in-law, the Kadapa Muslims were following the centuries-old tradition of celebrating the Ugadi in the temple. The women offered traditional offerings like saris, rice and fruits at the temple.

The Devuni Gadapa stands for religious fervour and unity of Hindu and Muslim following the centuries-old tradition; however, a day before the Ramzan Eid.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Anantapur, Satyasai, Kadapa and Annamayya districts celebrated the Ugadi festival officially at collectorates on Sunday. Anantapur collector Dr Vinod Kumar and Joint Collector Shivanarayan Sharma arrived on a bullock cart for the celebrations. The officials were dressed traditionally and took part in the event.