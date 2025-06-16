 Top
Muslim Leaders Oppose Allocation of Waqf Land for It Parks

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
16 Jun 2025 10:03 PM IST

Over 300 acres linked to local mosques face proposed commercial use, community raises legal concerns

Guntur district collector, during the weekly public issues resolution forum held on Monday. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Muslim community leaders submitted a petition to the Guntur district collector during the weekly public issues resolution forum held on Monday.

The leaders questioned the proposed allocation of over 300 acres of waqf land to IT parks, arguing it violates religious endowments laws.

The acquisition was regarding the 233 acres at Kotha Mallayapalem and 78 acres at Chinna Kakani. These lands belong to the Pedda Masjid and Anjuman-e-Islamia religious institutions in Guntur city and are slated for IT park development through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) under the Land Acquisition Act 2018.

They demanded that these lands be allocated exclusively to the Muslim community's purposes rather than commercial enterprises.

The collector assured them that the proposals would first be forwarded to the relevant Waqf institution for consideration before any government decision.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
