Muslim Leaders Oppose Allocation of Waqf Land for It Parks

Vijayawada: Muslim community leaders submitted a petition to the Guntur district collector during the weekly public issues resolution forum held on Monday.

The leaders questioned the proposed allocation of over 300 acres of waqf land to IT parks, arguing it violates religious endowments laws.

The acquisition was regarding the 233 acres at Kotha Mallayapalem and 78 acres at Chinna Kakani. These lands belong to the Pedda Masjid and Anjuman-e-Islamia religious institutions in Guntur city and are slated for IT park development through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) under the Land Acquisition Act 2018.

They demanded that these lands be allocated exclusively to the Muslim community's purposes rather than commercial enterprises.

The collector assured them that the proposals would first be forwarded to the relevant Waqf institution for consideration before any government decision.