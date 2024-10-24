Muslim leaders meet Naidu over Waqf Act

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Oct 2024 7:16 PM GMT
VIJAYAWADA: Several Muslim association leaders from other states, including the All India Muslim Law Board, TD MLAs, minister N.M.D. Farooq, former chairman of the legislative council M.A. Sharif, and party minority leaders, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday to oppose the amendment to the Waqf Act.


The Muslim leaders expressed concerns about the amendment made by the Central government, stating that the proposal would weaken the Waqf Board and harm the rights of the Muslim community.

They submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging him not to accept the amendments to the Waqf Act and to oppose the law in Parliament. The Chief Minister assured the leaders that he would discuss the matter with the Centre and make an appropriate decision.


