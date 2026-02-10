Muslim Employees Allowed Early Exit During Ramzan

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders permitting Muslim employees working in government offices and educational institutions to leave work one hour earlier during the holy month of Ramzan to enable them offer prayers.

Minister of legal and minority welfare N.M.D. Farooq has issued a press release in Amaravati on Tuesday regarding the orders. The relaxation would be in force from February 18 to March 19, coinciding with the Ramzan period.

The facility will apply to all Muslim employees serving across government departments, including teachers, contract staff, outsourcing personnel and employees working in village and ward secretariats - Swarnagrama and Swarnaward secretariats. The release clarified that the concession is intended to help employees observe religious practices during the fasting month.

According to the release, the government has already issued formal orders to all departmental heads and district collectors, directing them to implement the guidelines strictly and uniformly. Except in emergency situations, Muslim employees will be allowed to leave an hour before the official end of working hours to attend prayers.

Farooq expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for taking a considerate and inclusive decision that respects the religious sentiments of the minority community. He said the move reflects the government’s commitment to accommodating the cultural and spiritual needs of all sections of society while ensuring administrative discipline.

The decision has been welcomed by Muslim employees across the state who see it as a supportive step that enables them to balance official duties with religious observance during the sacred month.