Muslim Devotees Throng Devuni Kadapa For Ugadi Rituals

KADAPA: In a remarkable reflection of communal harmony, the Devuni Kadapa Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple has once again stood as a symbol of unity in diversity and Hindu–Muslim brotherhood.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, Muslim devotees, particularly women, visited the famed shrine in large numbers and performed rituals with deep devotion. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, witnesses this unique tradition every year, drawing attention for its message of inclusivity and mutual respect among communities. Continuing their long-standing custom, Muslim women presented sare (traditional offerings) to the deity and performed special rituals as part of the festivities marking the ‘Sri Parabhava Nama’ year Ugadi celebrations. Locals say that while the practice has been observed for years, each year carries its own special significance and emotional resonance. Residents and temple authorities note that this annual gesture highlights the region's deep-rooted cultural bonds, reinforcing the spirit of harmony that transcends religious boundaries.