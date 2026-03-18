Muslim Body Alleges Contradictions on Waqf Lands

Vijayawada: The Muslim Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti has criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for some “contradictory actions” on Waqf lands, saying that while Naidu promised protection during an Iftar, the government is seeking such lands for IT parks.

Samiti’s state president, Sheikh Nagul Meer, said honorariums for imams and muezzins of about 5,000 mosques were cleared after six months, but over 1,500 applications for new mosques remain pending for nearly two years.

He accused the government of presenting general welfare schemes as special benefits for Muslims and demanded implementation of the poll promises.

Nagul Meera noted that despite assurances in the high court on the Pelli Kanuka scheme, it remains unimplemented even after three months, warning of contempt proceedings. He also sought a white paper on minority spending, questioning claims of Rs 6,000 crore allocation under the Minority Component Act, and alleged that Rs 173 crore earmarked for subsidised loans has not reached beneficiaries.

Nagul Meera alleged illegal mutation and registration of Waqf lands, citing suspensions in Kurnool, and questioned Nara Lokesh over land issues. He also flagged delay in forming the Minority Commission and sought fair political representation for Muslims.