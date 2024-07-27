Murugan Asserts Union Budget Will Ensure AP’s Development

Vijayawada: Union information and broadcasting minister L. Murugan declared that 2024-25 the central budget will give a major fillip to development in Andhra Pradesh in terms of constructing the Amaravati capital city and completion the Polavaram irrigation project, apart from several developmental works.

Murugan explained in sector-wise detail as to how AP will benefit from the union budget. He underlined that the budget will help construction of the capital city in Amaravati, boosting up economic growth in the region. Funds have been allocated for development of the backward regions in AP, which will help the state regain its glory lost after its bifurcation in 2014. AP will become an attractive destination for foreign investment, as the centre has simplified the FDI rules and policies.



The union minister pointed out that the central budget has given top most priority to sectors like agriculture, infrastructure and renewable energy. This would benefit AP as there will be good budget allocations to these sectors in the state. He said one crore farmers in the country will get initiated into natural farming, supported by certification and branding. 10,000 bio-input resource centres will be set up based on need with each having a provision for ₹1.52 crore to support agriculture and allied sectors this year. For achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, centre will strengthen their production, storage and marketing facilities.

Murugan announced that the centre will undertake a comprehensive review of agricultural research with focus on increasing productivity. 109 new high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 horticulture crops will be released for cultivation.

The union minister said as part of Purvodaya, the centre will formulate a plan for all round development of the eastern region covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The Purvodaya plan will cover human resource development, infrastructure and generation of economic opportunities, so that the eastern region becomes an engine of growth to attain Viksit Bharat.

For all this, Murugan gave credit to Narendra Modi, who has become the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term in India after a gap of 60 years.