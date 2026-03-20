Muppidi Avinash Reddy Granted Regular Bail in AP Liquor Policy Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted regular bail to Muppidi Avinash Reddy, a key accused in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor policy scam.The case involves alleged large-scale irregularities and a structured kickback network that operated between 2019 and 2024.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi noted that 11 accused have been granted bail in the case so far.

The bench also noted that Reddy, who had gone to Sri Lanka to evade arrest in the case, came back, surrendered and underwent custodial interrogation.

The state government, opposing the plea, highlighted the gravity of the Rs 730-crore scam.

"This person absconded for a year and even fled the country," the state's counsel argued, emphasising Reddy's alleged role in generating illicit funds and routing them through shell companies.

"He returned to India pursuant to his commitment and surrendered before the authorities on February 26, 2026," the counsel for the accused said.

While granting bail, the bench clarified that the order was passed under the "peculiar circumstances" of the case and should not be treated as a legal precedent.

The court directed Reddy's release subject to conditions to be imposed by the trial court.