Munirathnam is New Vice Chairman of APSRTC

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman P.S. Munirathnam stated that he would strive for the development of the RTC and improve its profitability. He took charge at the RTC House in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Munirathnam expressed pride in the state-run transport corporation's commitment to providing bus services to tribal and rural areas. Referring to the NDA alliance’s election manifesto promise of a free bus scheme for women, he announced that the scheme would soon be implemented following the orders of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Munirathnam expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for appointing him to this prestigious position. He added that he, along with transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, would continue to work towards the development of the RTC.

In a gesture of support, Munirathnam thanked the 50,000 RTC employees and distributed kits containing daily necessities to 130 outsourcing staff members affected by the recent floods in Vijayawada.