Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya Calls for Public Role in Cleanliness

Tirupati: Municipal commissioner N. Mourya has urged citizens to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness not only within their homes but also in their surrounding areas. She stressed that public cooperation is essential for improving sanitation standards across the city.

On Wednesday, Mourya inspected sanitation works in Ward 30, covering the reservoir colony, the ayurvedic hospital, and the SVIMS junction areas, along with municipal officials. During the inspection, she interacted with residents to check whether garbage collection vehicles were arriving regularly and whether waste was being properly handed over to sanitation workers. The commissioner noted that some households were disposing of waste outside irresponsibly, instead of giving it to the staff. She appealed to residents to hand over garbage directly to the daily collection vehicles, emphasizing that such cooperation is necessary for maintaining cleanliness. Mourya further cautioned against dumping waste into drains, pointing out that blockages were leading to waterlogging on roads and causing inconvenience to the public. She also directed the staff of the ayurvedic hospital not to dispose of medical waste in drains. The commissioner warned that fines would be imposed on those who violate sanitation rules.

Municipal engineer G. Gomati, health officer Dr. Yuva Anvesh, and other officials were present during the inspection.