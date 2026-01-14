Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Kadapa MP, MLA

The Kadapa police have arrested a Mumbai-based man for allegedly threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh and his father, Maidukuru MLA Sudhakar Yadav. The accused has been identified as Rushanth Jayakumar Wadke, a resident of Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused claimed to be an RTI activist and allegedly sent threatening emails to the MP, stating that he would expose details of their assets. He reportedly demanded ₹10 crore, threatening that failure to pay would result in the matter being escalated to central investigating agencies. The MP received several threatening phone calls in this regard.

Following the repeated threats, MP Mahesh reportedly asked the accused to meet Aadi, who works as a personal assistant to MLA Sudhakar Yadav, to hold discussions. The accused came to Maidukuru, where he allegedly threatened Aadi with a knife, robbed him of ₹70,000, and fled. Subsequently, Aadi lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. With the assistance of Maharashtra Police, the district police traced the accused to South Mumbai and arrested him. He was brought to Kadapa and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody and sent him to Kadapa jail.

Police officials stated that the accused used asset details submitted during election nominations to threaten the MP and the MLA. Investigations revealed that the accused is not an RTI activist, contrary to his claims. Police also suspect the involvement of two other persons in the case and have launched a search to trace them.