Multi-purpose Naval Vessel 'Samarthak' launched

Visakhapatnam: The first ship of a two-vessel multi-purpose project, built by L&T Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on Monday at L&T Kattupalli. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and the ship was launched by Shashi Tripathi, President of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA).



Named 'Samarthak,' which means 'Supporter,' the vessel embodies the multi-dimensional role envisioned for this platform. The contract for constructing the two multipurpose vessels was signed between the Ministry of Defense and L&T Shipyard on March 25, 2022.



These vessels will be capable of towing ships, launching and recovering various targets, operating unmanned autonomous vehicles, and serving as a trial platform for various indigenous weapons and sensors under development. The vessels can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots, measuring 106 meters in length and 16.8 meters in width.



