Mukesh Ambani Visits Tirumala

Tirumala: With the divine blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara, industrialist Mukesh Ambani announced the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala, dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

The sacred initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and with the support of the state government. The new kitchen will feature advanced automation and the capacity to prepare and serve over 2 lakh sanctified meals every day, ensuring that every devotee is served nutritious Anna Prasadam prepared with devotion, purity, and care.

Tirumala, known as an eternal symbol of faith and service, continues to inspire acts of compassion. Ambani said this initiative aligns with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to extend the Anna Seva tradition across all TTD temples.

He expressed gratitude to TTD and the Andhra Pradesh government for their collaboration, saying it was a privilege to contribute to Lord Venkateswara’s divine mission that no devotee should go hungry.

Mukesh Ambani also visited the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, where he donated ₹15 crore to the temple.