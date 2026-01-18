MUF Calls For Unity to Protect Waqf, Anjuman Lands

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of the Muslim United Front (MUF) held on Sunday at Tenali called on the state government to protect and safeguard the waqf and Anjuman lands, so that they can be used for the overall benefit of the Muslim community in accordance with the law.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, MUF state president Mohammed Kaleem expressed concern over alleged attempts by the AP government to acquire lands belonging to Muslim religious institutions and waqf properties under the Land Acquisition Act. He pointed out that while Muslims across the state are protesting against the notification issued for acquisition of the Anjuman lands in Guntur, the state government is yet to respond. He described as “regrettable” the silence of Minority Welfare minister on the matter.

Another leader Sheikh Khalil accused the government of merely making announcements in the budget for minorities, without making real allocations or implementing them. He termed this “deeply disappointing.”

Several speakers urged Muslims to rise above party politics and work in unison for community interests. They alleged that political parties treated Muslims as merely a vote bank and ignored them after elections.

On the occasion, MUF felicitated Tenali sportsperson Sheikh Sameena, who has won nearly 50 medals, with a cash award of ₹5,000.