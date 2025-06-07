 Top
Mudragada's Daughter Discloses Her Father is Ill

Andhra Pradesh
7 Jun 2025

Hinting at differences between the siblings, Mudragada's daughter Kranthi disclosed that Mudragada was ailing from illness but that her brother Giri was not taking proper care of their dad

Mudragadas Daughter Discloses Her Father is Ill
Taking to X, she said that Giri and his father-in-law were preventing her from visiting Mudragada. "Giri is intentionally keeping my father away from me. When a YSRC MLA tried to take me to my father, Giri and his father-in-law obstructed us. Even my father's close associates and his followers, our kin have no information about his illness." — DC Image

Senior Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham is suffering from age-related illness.

Mudragada is a defiant Kapu leader in Andhra Pradesh politics. A four-time MLA and one-time MP holds the record of holding ministerial berths in both the TDP and Congress governments, headed by N.T. Rama Rao and M. Chenna Reddy.

