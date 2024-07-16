Muchumarri missing girl case: Parents of accused boys held

KURNOOL: In a breakthrough, Nandyal district police have taken into custody Katam Yohan and Bolleddula Sadgurudu for aiding their boys in disposing of the body of the minor girl whom the boys, also minors, sexually assaulted before skilling her near Muchumarri village in Nandyal district.

District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana said the three minors lured the girl while she had been playing in a park on July 7. They took her to the river area, sexually assaulted her, and then strangled her to death.

Thereafter, the boys immediately informed their parents. The parents then moved the girl’s dead body to a distance by a bicycle and then by motorbike, before throwing the body in the backwaters of Krishna River.

Despite search operations for the past 10 days by SDRF and NDRF teams, dog squad, drone cameras, divers and technical teams, police have not succeeded in tracing the minor girl's body.

Police, who have taken the three accused minor boys into custody, are planning to expand their search operations.

Home minister V. Anitha is expected to visit the Muchumarri village on Wednesday to interact with the victim's parents and hand over the ex-gratia amount.