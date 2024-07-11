MTMC To Have New Commissioner

Vijayawada: Shaik Aleem Basha has been appointed as municipal commissioner of the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) in place of V. Nirmal Kumar, who has been transferred. In a minor reshuffle, three municipal commissioners have been transferred across the state. According to GO 486 issued by special chief secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, on Wednesday, V. Nirmal Kumar has been posted as municipal commissioner, Bapatla municipality, on a deputation basis in place of B. Srikanth, who has been transferred. On transfer, B. Srikanth has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation in place of B. Siva Reddy, who has been transferred.