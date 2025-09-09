 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 Sept 2025 12:55 PM IST

Police said the attack followed denial of entry for practical exams due to low attendance

MTech Student Stabs Professor on IIIT Nuzvid Campus in Andhra Pradesh
An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being barred from practicals for poor attendance; the professor is hospitalised and the student has been arrested.

Nuzividu: An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid has attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday. The student, identified as Vinay, had only 25 per cent attendance as he skipped classes while preparing for competitive examinations, said the official, adding that the incident happened on Monday.

"A first-year MTech student of IIIT Nuzvid stabbed a professor from the transport department inside the campus after being denied entry for practical examinations," DSP KVVNV Prasad told PTI. He said Vinay, who was staying in the campus hostel, carried two knives and attacked Professor Raju with one of them.
The injured professor was shifted to a hospital while Vinay was taken into custody, said the police. The student was later arrested and remanded, the DSP added.
