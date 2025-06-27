MSMEs Must Scale Through Innovation And Integration, Says Minister Srinivas

Tirupati: MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas underlined that micro, small and medium enterprises should adopt new technologies and scale up, making use of the opportunities emerging in both traditional and modern sectors.

Addressing the World MSME Day 2025 celebrations held on Friday in Tirupati, he emphasised on this year’s MSME Day theme centred on sustainable growth and innovation. He highlighted the need for local industries to integrate tools, such as ONDC, ERP, AI and IoT to improve efficiency and competitiveness.In this regard, the minister said the state government has already taken several steps to enhance access to technology and financing for MSMEs.Referring to policy decisions, he said a separate ministry combining MSME, SERP and NRI portfolios had been created after the formation of the new government on June 4. This combination is intended to create better coordination between self-employment initiatives, rural livelihoods and industrial investment.Srinivas disclosed that the state plans to establish one MSME park in each assembly constituency. “Totalling 175, these parks across Andhra Pradesh will be equipped with infrastructure, such as power, water and transport. Some of these parks will be designed to serve specific sectors. For example, parks focused on space-related industries are being considered near ISRO facilities. Private entities will also be encouraged to participate in development of these parks”, he stated.The minister revealed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the National Stock Exchange to support MSMEs in accessing IPOs. This, he said, marks a significant step in MSME financing.District collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar said around 1.8 lakh people in the district are dependent on MSMEs, which are active in auto components, engineering, agri-based industries, garments, handicrafts, electronics, and service sectors. He underlined that under the employment generation programme, 647 units have been set up in 2024–25 against a target of 186. He outlined schemes, such as PM Vishwakarma Yojana, credit guarantee funds, Mudra loans and single window clearance systems that support MSMEs.Those present included government adviser S.P. Somanath, AP MSME Development Corporation chairman Tammi Reddy Siva Shankara Rao, corporation CEO M. Vishwa, Tirupati and Satyavedu MLAs Arani Srinivasulu and K. Adimulam.