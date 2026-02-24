MSMEs Contribute 31% to GDP: JNTUK Vice-Chancellor

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) Vice-Chancellor C.S.R.K. Prasad said MSMEs contribute 31 per cent to India’s GDP and play a key role in manufacturing and exports.

He was inaugurating a six-day Advanced Management Development Programme for logistics professionals organised by the university’s Department of Management Studies under the ministry of MSME.

Prasad noted that India has around 75 million MSMEs, accounting for 35 per cent of manufacturing and 48 per cent of exports. He stressed that improved logistics and efficient supply chains would boost competitiveness and growth.

KSPL COO M. Muralidhar and nodal officer K. Meerasaheb were present.