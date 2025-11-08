MSME Minister Urges Centurion University to Double Farmer Incomes

Visakhapatnam: State MSME and SERP minister Kondapalli Srinivas has urged Centurion University to take a leading role in helping double farmers’ incomes across Andhra Pradesh. Speaking as the chief guest at the university’s second Farmers’ Conference on Saturday, the minister emphasised that agriculture remains the backbone of rural livelihoods and called on the institution to provide farmers with practical training to make farming more profitable.

He encouraged diversification into allied sectors such as pig farming and underlined the importance of developing training programmes that turn farmers into entrepreneurs.

University vice president Professor D.N. Rao introduced innovative approaches, including soilless farming and wind-assisted cropping, announcing pilot projects to demonstrate their potential. These methods, he said, could enable educated youth to earn up to ₹4 lakh annually. The university also plans to adopt villages in Vizianagaram, Gajapatinagaram, and Nellimarla constituencies to train farmers in these new techniques.

Vizianagaram MLA Adithi Gajapathiraju lauded the university’s farmer-focused curriculum and rapid progress. After her address, she visited student stalls showcasing agricultural innovations. Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and Jana Sena leader Lokam Prasad also toured labs and stalls, congratulating students and calling for more farmer-centric initiatives.

The event featured the inauguration of several new labs. Minister Srinivas opened the CT Scan Model Lab, MLA Madhavi launched the Cyber Forensic Lab, and MLA Adithi inaugurated two additional facilities. Chancellor Professor G.S.N. Raju and Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahanthi shared updates on the university’s outreach activities.

Hundreds of farmers attended the conference, exchanging experiences and exploring products displayed by participating companies. Teachers and students also actively took part in the event.