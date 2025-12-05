MPs Want Balaji Railway Division With Tirupati As Headquarters

VIJAYAWADA: A long-pending demand of people from south Andhra came centre stage as a delegation led by union minister K. Rammohan Naidu and comprising MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, Kalishetty Appalanayudu, and Daggubati Prasada Rao, apart from members of the Balaji Railway Division Sadhana Samiti, met union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking establishment of a separate Balaji Railway Division with Tirupati as its headquarters.

Delegation members emphasised that Tirupati is one of India’s busiest pilgrimage destinations. It ranks among the highest revenue-generating railway stations in the country. With annual earnings of nearly ₹250 crore, the station stands as the third-largest revenue earner in the South Coast Railway Zone. Given the growing traffic and economic potential, the leaders urged the centre to initiate immediate action for creation of the new railway division with Tirupati as its headquarters.

The MPs suggested to Ashwini Vaishnaw that the proposed division can span more than 1,550 km, covering crucial routes, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Tirupati-Ongole, Pakala-Dharmavaram, Renigunta-Yerraguntla, Nandyal, Nadikudi, Krishnapatnam, and the proposed Kadapa-Bengaluru line.The division, they said, would ease the burden on existing Guntakal and Vijayawada divisions, facilitate new investments, and spur business and employment opportunities in the region.

The MPs’ delegation highlighted that improved rail connectivity will significantly benefit industries in Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore districts, while strengthening logistics for Krishnapatnam Port and the proposed Dugarajapatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. A dedicated division would expedite track-doubling, electrification, and station upgrades, besides improving welfare services for railway staff and pensioners. It would also enable the introduction of new trains from Tiruchanur and Chandragiri to promote tourism.

The members of parliament pointed out that south Andhra remains without a railway division within a 300-km radius, despite divisions existing close to Guntur and Vijayawada. The delegation members said creation of the Balaji division would fulfil decades-long aspiration of the people of Tirupati region. It will be a historic milestone in the state’s transportation and development landscape.