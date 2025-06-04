MPEDA Launches Seafood Olympiad to Boost Industry’s Value Chain

Visakhapatnam: Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched an interstate Skill Olympiad aimed at strengthening India’s seafood value chain and recognise professionals who can drive export growth. The initiative focuses on seafood value addition, apart from motivating and acknowledging skilled individuals who contribute to the sector's advancement.

Visakhapatnam MPEDA assistant director Sibasish Mohanty said the Olympiad’s preliminary rounds for the East Coast zone will commence on June 5 at the National Institute of Fisheries Post-Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT) campus in Vizag. Each round will feature 20 participants from seafood processing units competing to qualify for the finals, scheduled to take place during Seafood Expo Bharat 2025 in Chennai from July 1 to July 3.

Contestants will prepare within a three-hour time frame 10 popular value-added seafood products, including Nobashi, breaded squid rings, marinated items and fish fingers. Judging criteria will be product quality, hygiene, innovation and execution. Top winners will receive cash prizes. Their creations will be showcased in a tasting session attended by exporters, officials and industry stakeholders.

The Olympiad represents a strategic effort to position India as a global leader in value-added seafood exports.

According to MPEDA, India’s seafood exports have reached $7.38 billion in FY 2024–25. However, value-added products account for only 12 per cent of total exports, with India falling behind countries like Thailand, China and Vietnam. To bridge this gap, MPEDA supports training programmes led by both Indian and international experts, as well as infrastructure development initiatives aimed at enhancing value addition.

The Skill Olympiad initiative aligns with the Union Government's vision to develop a skilled workforce, recognise talent, foster certified trainers and boost employment, particularly among women in coastal communities.